PR Newswire
London, February 19
|The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 16 February 2018, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 16 February 2018 101.24p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 99.79p per ordinary share
19 February 2018
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45