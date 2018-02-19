In accordance with Section 29 of the Danish Securities Trading Act, cf. the Danish Executive Order no. 1256 of 4 November 2015 on major shareholders, it is hereby announced that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has informed TDC that as of 15 February 2018 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.'s holding of voting rights and share capital attached to shares in TDC and via financial instruments in TDC (some with a right to acquire shares and some with a right to cash settlement) is below 5%.



