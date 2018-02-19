Global Automotive Suspension System Market 2017-2021 to Grow at a CAGR of 4.03%

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Automotive Suspension System Market 2017-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global automotive suspension system market to grow at a CAGR of 4.03% during the period 2017-2021.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is electronic suspension systems for efficient ride handling and safety. The automotive suspension system is evolving at a rapid pace. Ride technologies and systems are improving as safety and driving experience are becoming top priorities for customers, driving their purchase decisions. Manufacturers of suspension systems depend on new technologies and their expertise to maintain their competitive edge in ride-related technologies. As a result, the global automotive suspension system market is witnessing technological developments in the form of lightweight, air-controlled, and electronically controlled suspension systems.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the multimode suspension system. An active adjustable suspension system in a supercar is not something unique, but the suspension system in the latest Ford GT is something exceptional. Ford has used all its engineering expertise in developing this active adjustable multimode suspension system. The Ford GT suspension system replaces the traditional coil spring with a pushrod-actuated torsion bar. The pushrod actuated torsion bar creates space for giant aero passages by moving the other major components of the suspension system inboard owing to the aerodynamic design of the vehicle.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the high replacement cost of individual components.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Vendors

BWI Group

Continental

Magneti Marelli

Tenneco

Other Prominent Vendors

LORD Corporation

Mando

Thyssenkrupp Bilstein

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope of the Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation by Vehicle



Part 07: Geographical Segmentation



Part 08: Decision Framework



Part 09: Drivers and Challenges



Part 10: Market Trends



Part 11: Vendor Landscape



Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/26r6ts/global_automotive?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716