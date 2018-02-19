$9.6 Bn Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market, 2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Market Analysis By Gear Position (Main Landing, Nose Landing), By Component (Actuation System, Steering System), By Aircraft, By Arrangement, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global commercial aircraft landing gear market is expected to reach USD 9.63 billion by 2025

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Electronically controlled anti-skid braking systems are replacing traditional electro-mechanical antiskid systems as the former enhance the efficiency during touchdown

Main landing gears are anticipated to remain as the highest revenue generating segment over the forecast period as they are regarded to be one of the vital systems used to support the aircraft during takeoffs and landings

Wide-body aircraft are now being used into domestic routes as well, owing to their lower operational costs and higher profit margins

Actuation systems are projected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for contemporary electronic actuation systems to overcome issues of fire hazard and leakage

Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing region over the next eight years primarily due to substantial growth in the commercial aviation sector across developing nations, such as India , Malaysia , and China



The growing income levels of the middle-class population and rising affordability have resulted in air travel to become the preferred choice of travel. Airlines are increasingly making efforts to expand their fleet size to address the growing demand for air travel effectively. The growth in fleet size is anticipated to drive the global commercial aircraft landing gear market over the forecast period.



The replacement of aging landing gear components in existing aircraft fleet by advanced systems is expected to impact the growth positively. The surging demand for retrofitting of landing gear systems/components is mainly driven by an increase in airline traffic, which requires frequent upgrading of such systems. Aircraft manufacturers across the globe are investing heavily towards the adoption of new efficient systems in modern aircraft to avoid service failure and accidents, as well as increase the overall longevity.



A new class of systems is being developed, which is adaptive to various landing situations. The use of controllable fluid devices, such as Magnetorheological (MR) and Electrorheological (ER) shock absorbers, are some of the new technologies used for innovative landing gears' development. The research for new materials for aerospace applications is gaining traction. These materials are being developed to accomplish weight reduction, durability, cost economies, robustness, and environmental responsibility.



Increasing environmental concerns, airspace modernization, and new rules and regulations pertaining to airplane component specifications have significantly contributed to the retirement of the older fleet of airplanes. The aerospace industry has incorporated additive manufacturing throughout all functions and processes, from design concept to repair applications. The increasing success of this has gradually resulted in it being a multipurpose technology.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Research Scope & Assumptions

1.3. List of Data Sources



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2014 - 2025



Chapter 3. Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Industry Outlook

3.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects, 2014 - 2025

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1. Surging demand for commercial aviation and fleet expansion

3.4.1.2. The overall growth in air transportation industry and air traffic

3.4.1.3. Retrofitting and replacement of landing gear systems in aging fleet

3.4.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1. Complex design of landing gear systems

3.5. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.6. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7. Key Company Ranking Analysis, 2016

3.7.1. List of additional market players

3.8. PEST Analysis



Chapter 4. Gear Position Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2014 - 2025

4.2. Gear Position Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2016 & 2025

4.3. Main Landing Gear

4.4. Nose Landing Gear



Chapter 5. Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2014 - 2025

5.2. Component Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2016 & 2025

5.3. Landing Gear Steering System

5.4. Wheel & Brake System

5.5. Actuation System

5.6. Others



Chapter 6. Aircraft Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2014 - 2025

6.2. Aircraft Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2016 & 2025

6.3. Narrow-Body

6.4. Wide-Body

6.5. Regional Jet

6.6. Others



Chapter 7. Arrangement Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2014 - 2025

7.2. Arrangement Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2016 & 2025

7.3. Tricycle

7.4. Tandem

7.5. Tailwheel



Chapter 8. Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



AAR Corp (AAR)

Advantage Aviation Technologies Inc. (AAT)

CIRCOR Aerospace Inc. (CIRCOR International Inc.)

Eaton Corporation plc

Hroux-Devtek Inc

Honeywell Aerospace (Honeywell International Inc.)

Liebherr Group

Magellan Aerospace Corporation

Mecaer Aviation Group (MAG)

Safran Landing Systems

SPP Canada Aircraft Inc

Triumph Group Inc

UTC Aerospace Systems (United Technologies Corporation (UTC))

Whippany Actuation Systems

