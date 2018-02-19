Contemporary Modest Fashion Brand till we cover Launched at London Modest Fashion Week

LONDON, February 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Modest fashion gets ready for a much needed refresh.

The casual modest fashion brand for women, till we cover, launched in February 2018 at London Modest Fashion Week and provided a much needed relaxed aesthetic to the sector.

The UK based modest clothing brand till we cover has already started to make an impact. The company, which prides itself on designing contemporary clothing for the modest woman, rivals any leading fashion retailer but turns the stereotypical view of modest fashion on its head; providing a license to be urban while promoting social integration.

LMFW organisers were so impressed with the till we cover range they asked them to join the opening runway shows on February 17th and 18th at the Victoria House, Bloomsbury Square, London. The till we cover show was received under cheers from attendees and influencers alike, and the industry feedback confirmed the need for change. The till we cover ecommerce site launched early February 2018.

"We are thrilled to partner with till we cover and to have showcased their range at LMFW", said founder and CEO of LMFW, Romanna Bint-Abubaker. "Their passion and dedication to producing contemporary clothing of a high quality, coupled with their experience in this sector, ensures their launch will be a success".

Till we cover was created after the co-founders Ruby Aslam and Shehr Kazmi attended LMFW 2017. They realised a step change was required to provide modest fashion for the modern woman.

Ruby Aslam, Co-founder and Director of till we cover had this to say, "We are delighted with our partnership with LMFW and look forward to further introducing our range to the UK market. There is a need to shift perception and this has provided the perfect platform for us to be able to do that"

To learn more about the launch, or to book an interview, contact Ruby Aslam ruby@tillwecover. Please click on this link to hear all about the twc story.

About till we cover

Till we cover was founded in 2017 by Ruby Aslam and Shehr Kazmi. It is a fashion brand that aspires to widen the choice within the modest wear sector, yet maintain a broad appeal. Ruby has over twenty years of experience in Retail head offices, having worked at Arcadia, Gap and White Stuff. Shehr has over ten years' experience at fashion retailer River Island and Marks and Spencer.

NB: till we cover is always written in lower case

Website: http://www.tillwecover.com (launches February 2018).

About London Modest Fashion Week

2017 saw the first ever Modest Fashion Week held at the Saatchi Gallery in London. Innovative and ground-breaking for the industry, the event saw designers showcase their collections on the catwalk, sell via 'shop the catwalk' and host pop-up boutiques. Launching during a time when modest fashion was creating mainstream attention, LMFW has hosted the 2018 event to great success last weekend.

Website: https://www.lmfw.co.uk/