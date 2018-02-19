Global Building & Construction Sheets Market Analysis 2014-2025: Market is Expected to Reach USD 195.15 Billion

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Building & Construction Sheets Market Analysis By Product (Bitumen, Rubber, Metal, Polymer), By Application (Flooring, Ceiling, Windows, Doors, HVAC), By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global building & construction sheets market is expected to reach USD 195.15 billion by 2025

The increasing spending in the construction industry in developing economies is expected to drive demand

The rising infrastructural development activities and growing awareness among consumers pertaining to the advantages of sheets, especially in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific are expected to fuel market growth. In addition, increasing construction spending by governments is projected to fuel the demand in the concerned industry.

The demand for sheets is expected to witness substantial growth on account of increasing penetration of polymer and metal sheets in building applications. The use of metal and polymer sheets in roofing, sound & waterproofing, and HVAC applications is expected to drive the demand for sheets over the forecast period.

Growing population coupled with rapid urbanization & industrialization in developing economies has compelled the government to increase investment in the concerned industry to cater to the growing infrastructural needs. In addition, the market is expected to witness substantial growth in construction sector due to increasing disposable income in developing economies.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Polymer segment are expected to denote a CAGR of 5.6% with increasing penetration in the concerned industry owing to their mechanical properties including high corrosion resistance, tensile strength, low thermal conductivity, and durability

Roofing accounted for 22.3% of revenue share in 2016 and the demand is projected to be fueled by the surge in demand for residential real estate in developed as well as developing economies

HVAC accounted for the highest growth of 5.8% over the forecast period owing to the rising demand for metal sheets in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems to provide comfortable and climate-controlled environment

Residential segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2016 and is likely to indicate a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period due to rising demand for sheets from residential HVAC systems, roofing, flooring, windows, and doors

Distribution of the product via third-party channels is predicted to display a CAGR of 6.5% on account of rising demand for the product in small quantities for interior decoration, protection, roofing, and decorative flooring through third-party channel

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, at a predicted CAGR of 6.0% on account of growing building industry and rising spending on residential construction in the developing economies of India , China , Indonesia , Philippines , Thailand , and Vietnam

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research methodology

1.2 Research scope &assumptions

1.3 List of Data Sources



Chapter 2 Building & Construction Sheets Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

2.1 Building & construction sheets - Market segmentation & scope

2.2 Raw materials analysis

2.2.1 Bitumen

2.2.2 Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

2.3 Technology overview

2.3.1 Manufacturing of PVC sheets

2.3.1.1 Co-extrusion

2.3.1.2 Caste spreading

2.4 Building & construction sheets - Market dynamics

2.4.1 Market driver analysis

2.4.1.1 Growing construction industry

2.4.2 Market restraint analysis

2.4.2.1 Disadvantages associated with the use of construction sheets

2.5 Building & construction sheets - PESTEL analysis

2.6 Building & construction sheets - Porter's analysis

2.7 Profit margin analysis, by sub-segment

2.8 Competitor presence matrix, by region



Chapter 3 Building & Construction Sheets Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

3.1 Market: Product estimates & forecasts



Chapter 4 Building & Construction Sheets Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Market: Application estimates & forecasts



Chapter 5 Building & Construction Sheets Market: Function Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Market: Function estimates & forecasts

5.2 Market estimates and forecasts by function, 2014 - 2025 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Building & Construction Sheets Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Market: End use estimates & forecasts

6.2 Market estimates and forecasts by end use, 2014 - 2025 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Building & Construction Sheets Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Market: Distribution channel estimates & forecasts

7.2 Market estimates and forecasts by distribution channel, 2014 - 2025 (Million Square Meters) (USD Million)



Chapter 8 Building & Construction Sheets Market: Region Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 9 Company Profiles



Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. KG

GAF Materials Corporation

Atlas Roofing Corporation

CertainTeed Corporation

Owens Corning Corp.

Etex

Fletcher Building Limited

North American Roofing Services Inc.

Icopal ApS

EURAMAX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rb4m44/global_building?w=5



