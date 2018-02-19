The manufacturing facility is planned to be built in Russia's Astrakhan region thanks to an investment of 1.5 billion RUB (around US$26.5 million).Special Economic Zone Lotus, which is an industrial district of Russia's Astrakhan region, and Russian provider of sapphire products for LED and metallization pastes for the solar industry, Monocrystal, a unit of industrial group, Energomera, have signed a framework agreement for the construction of a vertically-integrated monocrystalline PV module manufacturing facility. The new factory is planned to be built at a cost of around 1.5 billion RUB (around ...

