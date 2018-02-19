The "Fiber Optic Components Market by Component (Transceivers, AOCs, Cables, Amplifiers, Splitters, Connectors, Circulators), Data Rate (10G, 40G, 100G, above 100G), Application (Communications, Distributed Sensing) Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fiber optic components market is expected to grow from USD 17.15 Billion in 2018 to USD 27.60 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 10% between 2018 and 2023.

APAC is expected to hold the largest size of the fiber optic components market during the forecast period. The rising industrialization and infrastructural development in this region have offered enormous opportunities for the use of fiber optic components in various applications in APAC.

Key market players such as Finisar (US), Lumentum (US), and Sumitomo Electric (Japan) focus on the strategies such as agreements, contracts, joint ventures, product launches and developments, acquisitions, and expansions to enhance their product offerings and expand their business.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Deployment of Data Centers

Growing Internet Penetration and Data Traffic

Rising Demand for Bandwidth and Reliability

Restraints

Prone to Physical Damage and Transmission Loss

Opportunities

Increasing Adoption in the Digital Signage Market

Deployment of VOIP, LTE, and 5G Networks

Challenges

Threat to Optical Network Security

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Fiber Optic Components Market, by Type

7 Fiber Optic Components Market, by Data Rate

8 Fiber Optic Components Market, by Application

9 Fiber Optic Components Market, by Geography

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

