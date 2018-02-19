The "Fiber Optic Components Market by Component (Transceivers, AOCs, Cables, Amplifiers, Splitters, Connectors, Circulators), Data Rate (10G, 40G, 100G, above 100G), Application (Communications, Distributed Sensing) Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The fiber optic components market is expected to grow from USD 17.15 Billion in 2018 to USD 27.60 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 10% between 2018 and 2023.
APAC is expected to hold the largest size of the fiber optic components market during the forecast period. The rising industrialization and infrastructural development in this region have offered enormous opportunities for the use of fiber optic components in various applications in APAC.
Key market players such as Finisar (US), Lumentum (US), and Sumitomo Electric (Japan) focus on the strategies such as agreements, contracts, joint ventures, product launches and developments, acquisitions, and expansions to enhance their product offerings and expand their business.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Deployment of Data Centers
- Growing Internet Penetration and Data Traffic
- Rising Demand for Bandwidth and Reliability
Restraints
- Prone to Physical Damage and Transmission Loss
Opportunities
- Increasing Adoption in the Digital Signage Market
- Deployment of VOIP, LTE, and 5G Networks
Challenges
- Threat to Optical Network Security
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Fiber Optic Components Market, by Type
7 Fiber Optic Components Market, by Data Rate
8 Fiber Optic Components Market, by Application
9 Fiber Optic Components Market, by Geography
10 Competitive Landscape
11 Company Profiles
- Acacia Communications
- Accelink Technologies
- Broadcom
- Emcore
- Fiber Mountain
- Finisar
- Fujitsu Optical Components
- Furukawa Electric
- II-VI
- Kaiam
- Lumentum
- Mwtechnologies
- Neophotonics
- Nokoxin Technology
- O-Net Technologies
- Oclaro
- Optienz Sensors
- Reflex Photonics
- Source Photonics
- Sumitomo Electric
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t2dlzm/global_fiber?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180219005334/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Optoelectronics