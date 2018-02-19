Regal Assets: Government Tax Advantage Allows Investors to Rollover Existing IRA or 401(K) Into Gold and Secure Their Retirement Portfolios

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2018 / In the wake of the financial crisis of 2008, Americans have been looking for new ways to protect their savings in case of a market breakdown. Gold has always been considered a "safe haven" for investors, and now, you too can use this tax benefit to secure your financial future.



Markets today are volatile, and that's an understatement. With major fluctuations happening on a daily basis, you are not alone if you are concerned about the security of your portfolio.

Fortunately, there are options to consider that are not only safe but have the potential to significantly increase in value over time. Diversification is important, but putting your funds into segments that aren't as susceptible to devaluation - such as precious metals, like gold and silver - is a smart way to protect your savings and support sustainable growth.

Your Investments Could be at Risk

In the event of another market downturn, your investments could be devalued or in a worst-case situation, lost completely. With the passing of 2017s Financial CHOICE Act, the protections of Dodd-Frank were abolished, leaving many people anxious about their financial future.

While we can't do much to change anything about the way banks handle our money, there is a solution that reduces risk without affecting potential returns: investment in a gold IRA.

The Gold Standard of Investment Performance

Gold has long been a way for investors to offset the volatility of the market. Gold has proven to stand the test of time and is considered a safe haven against falling real estate prices and market volatility. The consistent growth of gold positions it as one of the most stable investments you can make today.

To give you an example of its performance over time, gold has yielded a remarkable 300 percent increase over the past 15 years. There is no other legal investment that can boast that kind of return. It is safe, it is tangible - meaning you can hold it in your hand, it isn't just a bunch of numbers on the stock exchange - and it does not lose its value.

Rolling Over Your Current Retirement Investments into a Gold IRA

Your current retirement investment accounts can be rolled over into a Gold IRA. In order to accomplish this, your IRAs need to be self-directed accounts.

Conventional investments and retirement plans do not allow you to diversify into gold because of the requirements of managing such an asset. Because gold is a material "thing," it requires a place for physical storage. It also comes with significant security, insurance, and custodial concerns, none of which can be addressed by a standard IRA.

A self-directed IRA allows for investment in gold while still upholding the tax rules that normally apply to traditional retirement plans.

If your retirement savings are tied up in IRAs or a 401(k), 457, 401(a), 403(b), annuities, or Thrift Savings Plans (TSPs), current tax laws will allow you to roll them over into a self-directed account that will then allow you to convert those savings into gold.

If you are concerned about putting all your eggs in one basket, you might think about allocating only a portion of your savings into a Gold IRA. While delivering the benefits of diversification, this would also allow you to profit from a market downturn - because when the stock market takes a dive, the value of gold increases.

Any time there is financial instability in the world, whether it is caused by political or financial turmoil, gold will continue to hold steady. Because it isn't tied to the stock market, gold isn't subject to wild fluctuations, inflation, or currency devaluation.

In conclusion, investing in a Gold IRA is a smart choice that you should consider. It is low-risk and high value, and it has the potential to support that idyllic future that you envision for yourself and your loved ones.

About Regal Assets

Founded in 2009, Regal Assets the number one rated Gold IRA firm in America, known nation-wide for their industry-leading expertise and their top-notch customer service.

Since its inception in 2009, Regal Assets has handled hundreds of millions in alternative asset purchases for private wealth and institutional clients all over the US. The company boasts the highest ratings in the industry with 5-star reviews and preferred membership status on BBB, BCA & TrustLink due to their friendly and efficient support, competitive fees and delivery speed. Regal Assets was also ranked No. 20 in the US for financial services on Inc. Magazine's 500 List, an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

Regal Assets offers a free gold investment kit + free consultation with a retirement investment specialist.

Call now to Speak to a RegalAssets Live Advisor 1-855-956-4848.

Claim your FREE gold IRA investment kit

SOURCE: Regal Assets