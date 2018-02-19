sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 19.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

69,50 Euro		-5,89
-7,81 %
WKN: A0M1W6 ISIN: GB00B24CGK77 Ticker-Symbol: 3RB 
Aktie:
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
70,22
70,83
19:02
70,23
70,39
19:02
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC6,234-0,16 %
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC69,50-7,81 %