Reckitt Benckiser weighed on the FTSE 100 as the index struggled to make any headway on Monday afternoon. The shares were lower after the company reported a rise in pre-tax profit for the year on Monday and an increase in revenue, although like-for-like sales were flat. 2017 pre-tax profit rose to £2.5bn from £2.3bn the year before, while reported revenue was up 21% including the Mead Johnson acquisition, but like-for-like sales were flat. The company said it achieved synergies of around $25m ...

