Retailer Sir Philip Green is reportedly in talks on a full or partial sale of his Arcadia empire to Chinese interests, UK media reported on Monday, sparking concerns about how pensioners would be protected if a deal was agreed. Jining-based Shandong Ruyi has held discussions and looked over the books of Arcadia, which owns the Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Evans brands, the Sunday Times reported. Green was said to be looking for an exit as the ageing stable faces real competition from online ...

