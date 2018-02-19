Infrastructure group Balfour Beatty has announced the sale of an additional 5% in Connect Plus, the company which operates the M25 orbital motorway, to funds managed by Equitix for £42m in cash. The cash consideration is equivalent to the price of the earlier transactions on 21 and 29 December, and is in excess of the directors' valuation as at 30 June 2017. Balfour expects to make £22m in profit from the deal and said the proceeds will be used to pay down borrowings in 2018. The company sold ...

