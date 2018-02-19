Technavio market research analysts forecast the global fetal monitoring bands market to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This market research report segments the global fetal monitoring bands market by end-users (hospitals and specialized gynecology centers and home care service providers) and by key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increasing cases of preterm births and stillbirths across the world as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global fetal monitoring bands market:

Increasing cases of preterm births and stillbirths worldwide

A premature birth, which is also known as a preterm birth, can be defined as a birth that takes place more than three weeks before the estimated date of delivery. It can occur before the start of the 37th week or after 259 days of gestation instead of 40 weeks that is the usual period of pregnancy. A premature birth allows the newborn lesser time to develop in the womb. Premature babies usually have health problems, particularly those babies who are born the earliest. Most of the health problems associated with preterm births can be easily diagnosed using fetal monitoring devices.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for patient monitoring devices, "Contraction monitoring sensors and fetal heart rate sensors are usually used to measure the vital signs of the fetus and the mother. These sensors are held in place using fetal monitoring bands. Fetal monitoring devices are used to monitor the fetus for both antepartum and intrapartum periods. The use of fetal monitoring bands has increased due to the increasing number of preterm births."

According to a study, it was estimated that in 2015 there were more than 3,600 stillbirths in the UK and one in every 200 births ended in a stillbirth. It also estimated that about 10% of the stillborn babies suffered from congenital disability that contributed to the death. Similarly, in 2015, the rate of stillbirths in England and Wales was estimated to be 4.5 per 1,000 total births. It was also projected that pregnant women aged 45 years and above had the highest rate of stillbirths in 2015, with 12.7 stillbirths per 1,000 total births.

Global fetal monitoring bands market segmentation

Of the two major end-users, the hospitals segment led the global fetal monitoring bandsmarket with a market share of more than 56%. This segment dominated the market because of the rapid adoption of fetal monitoring bands by hospitals across the globe. Hospitals have dedicated funds for the procurement of fetal monitoring productssuch as fetal monitoring bands. This has led to the increased sales of these products. The specialized gynecology centers and home-care service providers segment held the second largest share in the global market.

The Americas was the leading region for the global fetal monitoring bands market in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 43%. EMEA held the second largest share of the market followed by APAC.

