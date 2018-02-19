

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sysco Corp. (SYY) announced it has acquired Doerle Food Services, a Louisiana broadline distributor. Doerle Food Services is a multi-million dollar broadline distributor, servicing parts of a six state area, including Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama.



The company is acquiring the foodservice distribution business of Doerle Food Services. Doerle Energy & Marine is not part of the transaction. Sysco expects to retain the executive management team of the foodservice distribution business.



