Boom of Huddle Rooms Increases Demand for Audio Conferencing Endpoints

As huddle rooms become mainstream, the audio conferencing endpoint vendors are adapting their solutions functionality, pricing and packaging to cater to new customer requirements

SANTA CLARA, California, Feb. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Global Audio Conferencing Endpoints Market, Forecast to 2021, finds thattight IT budgets, coupled with tough economic environments in different regions, deterred the demand for traditional audio conferencing endpoints. However,new ways of working and widespread the usage of video collaboration services across organizations have considerably boosted the growth of meeting spaces in business settings. In addition, adoption of unified communications and collaboration (UCC) services, as well as the increasing flexibility of endpoints to support multiple connectivity options such as VoIP, USB and Bluetooth, and the ability to adapt to various UCC environments, are expected to boost demand in the tabletop audio conferencing endpoint market.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/274.

"The audio conferencing endpoint market is becoming highly competitive with multiple vendors expanding their product line to offer a holistic portfolio. To capture greater customer mindshare, vendors must innovate and adjust their value proposition in terms of price, product/service bundles, and product support," said Vaishno Devi Srinivasan, Industry Analyst, Connected Work.

Businesses increasingly expect greater audio conferencing endpoint functionality at low price points. With the proliferation of video, incorporating it in the collaboration bundle seems to be a logical step for audio conferencing endpoint vendors. The convergence of video with audio endpoints to develop a low-cost bundle presents a significant growth opportunity for all vendors in this market.

Other highlights include:

By 2021 , the global tabletop audio conferencing endpoints market is expected to reach $488.7 million and the installed audio conferencing endpoints market is expected to attain $73.5 million in revenue;

, the global tabletop audio conferencing endpoints market is expected to reach and the installed audio conferencing endpoints market is expected to attain in revenue; Expansion of the market will be boosted by easy-to-install and high-clarity endpoints in huddle rooms and open office spaces;

in huddle rooms and open office spaces; Convergence of video with audio endpoints to develop a low-cost audio-video bundle will cater to huddle room requirements;

endpoints to develop a low-cost audio-video bundle will cater to huddle room requirements; Launch of all-in-one(AIO) installed audio-video integrated devices will entail new opportunities. AIO models are wall-mounted devices that encompass microphones, speakers, and cameras that target the less-complicated deployment use cases and professional audio requirements in huddle rooms.

installed audio-video integrated devices will entail new opportunities. AIO models are wall-mounted devices that encompass microphones, speakers, and cameras that target the less-complicated deployment use cases and professional audio requirements in huddle rooms. In addition to video, incorporation of content sharing capabilities broaden the use cases of tabletop audio conferencing endpoints. For Example, Polycom RealPresence Trio 8800.

"Compelling new feature sets, attractive and user-friendly interfaces, effective pricing models and discounts, and more aggressive marketing of these value propositions will be essential to expand the user base," said Devi.

Global Audio Conferencing Endpoints Market, Forecast to 2021 is part of Frost & Sullivan's Digital Transformation Growth Partnership Services program.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Global Audio Conferencing Endpoints Market, Forecast to 2021

MD95-64

Contact:

Mariana Fernandez

Corporate Communications - North America

P: +1 (210) 348 1012

E: Mariana.Fernandez@frost.com

http://ww2.frost.com