This highly practical 1 day course covers the whole UCITS framework with a particular focus on the latest developments in UCITS funds. As a result of the Madoff fraud and the Lehman Brothers default, the European Commission have issued the UCITS V Directive, which has a major impact on managers and depositaries in terms of remuneration and reporting requirements. All these changes will be covered in detail.

This one day workshop is intended to provide staff with the appropriate knowledge and skills to set up and manage UCITS funds. The course assumes limited previous knowledge of funds. All aspects of UCITS fund management and operations are covered with particular emphasis on high risk areas in operations. The programme includes many case studies on pricing errors, investment breaches, failures of risk controls and failures of fund governance. We will also examine in more detail particular concerns of the regulators when reviewing fund managers to help you become fully aware of all the compliance requirements.

Topics Covered During This Training

The key features, use and structure of UCITS

Comparison with AIFMD

UCITS distribution

UCITS products: long only, ETFs and alternatives

UCITS structuring

The latest developments under UCITS V: remuneration, reporting and depositary requirements

UCITS V timelines

Main parties involved and their role

Structuring UCITS and authorisation process in Luxembourg and Ireland

Fund governance

Fund documentation

Investment borrowing power

Setting up UCITS

Key risk and performance indicators

The implications of Brexit on UK UCITS Funds



