NelsonHall Appoints Janet Irwin to Lead its F&A and Supply Chain Services Research

LONDON, February 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

NelsonHall, the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations adopt new digital process models, is delighted to welcome Janet Irwin, who joins as Senior Analyst responsible for NelsonHall's Finance & Accounting (F&A), Procurement, and Supply Chain Services research.

Janet has over 18 years' experience within the procurement, supply chain, and accounting industries, and has gained extensive strategic sourcing, supply chain, and accounting experience at global organizations including AT&T, American Express, Citibank, Standard Register (in support of Hewlett-Packard) and Xerox. Janet's strategic experience includes key roles in global sourcing strategy development and implementation, supply chain and logistics, and source-to-pay. She has also worked in a consulting capacity, advising companies on supply chain and procurement restructuring.

Based in the U.S., Janet has a Bachelor's degree from Caldwell College and a Master's in Communications Management and Technology from New York University.

Janet's appointment is the latest in a series of key additions to NelsonHall's team, which is expanding in response to market demand for its unique brand of rigorous and insightful research and advice. John Willmott, NelsonHall's CEO, said "Really delighted to have Janet join NelsonHall. I expect Janet's domain expertise combined with NelsonHall's frameworks to add real value to our clients."

Janet is currently conducting a major global project on Next Generation Source-to-Pay BPS. You can contact her at Janet.Irwin@nelson-hall.com or connect with her on LinkedIn.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in next generation IT and business services. With analysts in the US, UK, and Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them de-risk their sourcing engagements and make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. For service providers, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone & implement their go-to-market strategies.

