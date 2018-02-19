The "Denmark Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook Series) Market Size and Forecast (2013-2022), Analysis of Business and Retail Consumer Spending Pattern, Attitude Behaviour" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report from provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in the country. With over 150 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.
Report Scope
Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments
- Gross Load Value
- Transaction Value
- Unused Value
- Average Value Per Transaction
- Transaction Volume
- Average Value of Card Purchased
- Number of Cards
Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment
- Retail Consumer
- Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)
Digital Gift Card Market Size
- By Retail Consumer
- By Retail Purchase Occasion
- By Corporate Consumer
- By Corporate Purchase Occasion
Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer
- By Functional Attribute
- By Occasion
- Value by Purchase Channel
Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)
- Health Wellness
- Travel
- Apparel
- Electronics
- Fine Dining Restaurant
- Department Store
- Supermarket
- Specialty Retail Store
- Discount Store
- Gas Station or Convenience Store
- Fast Casual Restaurant
- Entertainment
- Other
Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics
- Consumer Purchase Behaviour
- Gift Card Buyer by Age Group
- Gift Card Buyer by Income Level
- Gift Card Buyer by Gender
Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer
- By Functional Attribute
- By Key Segments
Employee Incentive Gift Card Market Size
- By Functional Attribute
- By Scale of Business
Sales Incentive Gift Card Market Size
- By Functional Attribute
- By Scale of Business
Consumer Incentive Gift Card Market Size
- Overall
- By Scale of Business
Festival Others Gift Card Market Size
- By Functional Attribute
- By Scale of Business
