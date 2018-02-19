Vertical Axis Wind Turbine Market set for 14.98% CAGR by 2022

PUNE, India, February 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportsnReports.com adds 2018 global vertical axis wind turbine market research with other worldwide and regional vertical axis wind turbine reports to Energy and Power section of its online business intelligence library. Vertical axis wind turbines are types of wind turbines where the main rotor shaft runs vertically. They are not required to be pointed into the wind. These wind turbines have the capability to catch wind from all directions.

The analysts forecast global vertical axis wind turbine market to grow at a CAGR of 14.98% during the period 2018-2022. According to the vertical axis wind turbine market report, one of the major drivers for this market is Rising investments in renewable energy. A positive consequence of reduced carbon emissions is the growth in clean energy technology. The transition from fossil fuels and conventional sources of energy to renewable sources, such as wind and solar, is the key to achieving social, economic, and environmental development. As per the IEA, in 2016, global investments in renewable energy was over $300 billion.

Key players in the global vertical axis wind turbine market: ArborWind, Envergate Energy, Oy Windside Production, Royall Power (a company of Ark Alloy), SAWT, and V-Air Wind Technologies. The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is adoption of hybrid street lighting system. Street lighting is provided by local power utilities, and a considerable amount of money is being spent to light up streets and public places to ensure visibility during the night and keep pedestrians safe. This leads to increased energy bills for local municipalities that use off-grid systems. A standalone renewable system from a single source of renewable is insufficient due to the intermittent nature of the energy source.

Further, the vertical axis wind turbine market report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Competition from alternate sources of energy. Wind energy faces competition from other sources of energy, such as fossil fuels, solar, and hydropower. Though the installation of wind energy systems cost lesser than solar PV systems, the competition in the emerging markets, such as Chile and Mexico are high. In addition, in windy places, such as Argentina, prices of solar PV are reducing sufficiently enough to compete with wind energy prices. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global vertical axis wind turbine market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of vertical axis wind turbine.

Another related report is Global Concentrated Photovoltaic Systems Market 2018-2022, the analysts forecast global concentrated photovoltaic systems market to grow at a CAGR of 11.63% during the period 2018-2022. Key players are Arzon Solar, BSQ Solar, Guangdong Redsolar Photovoltaic Technology, Magpower, Saint-Augustin Canada Electric, and San'an Optoelectronics.

According to the concentrated photovoltaic systems market report, one driver in the market is advantages of CPV systems. CPV systems generate approximately two to three times more energy per module area than solar PV systems. The CPV technology is best suited for very sunny, desert-like locations with high solar irradiation. These are similar to solar PV as both employ solar cells that convert sunlight into electricity. Browse complete Concentrated Photovoltaic Systems Market report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1346560-global-concentrated-photovoltaic-systems-market-2018-2022.html .

