Technavio's latest market research report on the global organic personal care products market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180219005178/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global organic personal care products market from 2017-2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

According to Technavio analysts, the global organic personal care products market will grow at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period. The variety in product range is a major factor driving the market's growth.

More than half of the organic personal care products available across the globe are liquids, whereas the remaining are either semi-solids, solids, powders, or in other forms. Vendors have the option to choose from different packaging formats for their goods. They are coming up with convenient packaging designs such as small and portable packages and travel-sized products. They are also introducing environment-friendly packaging that is leading to an increase in the use of cartons. The ideal packaging for a product is one that is not tampered with during transportation and regular use. It must be functional, cost-effective, and innovative so that the product and the brand can be differentiated from others.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing awareness of organic personal care products as one of the key emerging trends driving the market:

Increasing awareness of organic personal care products

The growth of the global organic personal care products market is directly related to the increase in the number of informed consumers. Informed consumers are those who are aware of the benefits of using a product and can make rational purchase decisions. The key reason behind the growth in the number of informed consumers across the globe is the exposure to reliable information and the increasing awareness of products and services through the internet, television, and other sources of information, even in developing countries such as India and China.

Customers are increasingly choosing organic food, organic cosmetics, and other organic products. Organic farming has many environmental benefits. It requires less water, ensures minimum soil erosion, releases fewer amounts of toxic pesticides, and helps in improving the nutrient levels in organic foods. Such farming practices will assist in protecting the soil in the process of planting and maintain the vitality of the soil. The demand for incorporating organic ingredients with little or no harmful effects in personal care products has been increasing.

"Consumers prefer organic ingredients that are safe, have no harmful side effects, and are of higher quality than most of the synthetic products. Ingredients such as argan, marula, almond, and coconut are some of the popular ingredients that are used to prepare organic hair care products. Owing to such reasons, consumers are becoming aware of the wide usage of harmful chemicals in personal care products and have been dissuaded from using such products. This has been directly contributing to an increase in the demand for organic personal care products," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research oncosmetics and toiletry

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global organic personal care products market segmentation

This market research report segments the global organic personal care products market based on product (skin care, hair care, color cosmetics, and oral care), distribution channel (offline stores and online stores), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW).

In 2016, the skin care products segment dominated the global organic personal care products, accounting for a share of approximately 33%. It was followed by the hair care products segment and the cosmetic products segment. The oral care products segment and the others segment registered the lowest market shares. This trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. The increasing awareness of various organic skin care products among consumers and the efficiency of such products have allowed the organic skin care products segment to gain the majority share in the market.

In 2016, the global organic personal care products market was led by North America. This region was followed by Europe, APAC, and ROW in terms of market share. A major factor contributing to the growth of the global organic personal care products market is the high adoption rate of these products.

Big savings with Technavio this February! Get 20% OFF on all Education Technology reports. This offer is valid only till the 28th of this month. OR Celebrate winter sports with 23% OFF on all reports in the Outdoor Gear library (Offer valid from Feb 9-25).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180219005178/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com