Bids for photovoltaic ground-mounted projects and wind farms on land can be submitted to the Federal Network Agency by 3 April. Overall, the German government will allocate around 200 MW of capacity in the tender.On Monday, Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) launched the first mixed round of tenders for large-scale solar and wind turbines on land. In the round, the German government hopes to assign around 200 MW of combined wind and solar power. Bids can be submitted until April 3. The ceiling price for both technologies was set at €0.0884/kWh, according to the agency. It is ...

