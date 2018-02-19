Neighbourhood retailer McColl's saw total revenue jump 19.1% to £1.13bn in the twelve months leading to 26 November, but disruptions to its supply chain in the wake of wholesaler Palmer and Harvey entering into administration hit sales after the reporting period. While like-for-like sales rose just 0.1% throughout the 2017 trading year, McColl's reported a 4% increase in pretax profit to £18.4m and posted a 20% improved EBITDA of £44m. However, the good news from McColl's was both short and ...

