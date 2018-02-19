Global Software Applications, LLC Featuring SurferQuest, Announces Qualified Vendor Agreement With Choice Hotels

SurferQuest™ to Provide Standout Guest Engagement Services and Affordable Business Center Solutions for Choice Hotels International, Inc.

CENTRE COUNTY, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2018 / Global Software Applications, LLC. / SurferQuest™ of Centre County, Pennsylvania, is proud to announce being selected by Choice Hotels International, Inc. to participate in the hotel company's Qualified Vendor Program. SurferQuest™ provides customizable, user-friendly business center applications.

SurferQuest™ and its suite of secure business center applications, which include boarding pass printing and flight information, is dedicated to supporting travelers during their hotel stays. The solution is offered through a variety of platforms that include all-in-one Windows and Mac operating systems. Guests will also have access to the SurferQuest™ Social Center™ platform, the newest offering in the growing suite of SQ Hospitality products. Accessed through a communal iPad or Windows-based tablet, the Social Center™ platform can be formatted to provide guests easy access to hotel rewards, social media, music, and internet browsing. Both products include fully customized interfaces that offer the flexibility of adding property images, branding, and an attentive support staff available 24 hours a day.

"Our team is very excited and honored to be able to offer our products and services to Choice Hotels franchisees as a Qualified Vendor," said Kathryn Koning, Chief Executive Officer for SurferQuest™. "We have been developing top of the line solutions for the hospitality industry for almost 20 years, ensuring all of the software we develop works seamlessly and hassle-free while focusing on a positive ROI for our clients and a positive overall guest experience. We are proud of our products and the excellent client support we provide."

"We are pleased to work with SurferQuest™ as a Qualified Vendor (QV). Our QV program identifies best in class hospitality offerings. This takes out the guesswork for our hotel franchisees and enables them to focus on delivering exceptional guest experiences," said Rick Summa, Vice President of Procurement Services for Choice Hotels. "Business center services are a great convenience for today's traveler. Working with SurferQuest™ helps franchisees make sure they can reliably provide that for their guests."

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. is one of the world's largest hotel companies. With over 6,800 hotels franchised in more than 44 countries and territories, Choice Hotels International represents more than 500,000 rooms around the globe. As of September 30, 2017, over 800 hotels were in our development pipeline. Our company's Ascend Hotel Collection®, Cambria® Hotels, Comfort Inn®, Comfort Suites®, Sleep Inn®, Quality®, Clarion®, MainStay Suites®, WoodSpring Suites®, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel®, Econo Lodge®, Rodeway Inn®, and Vacation Rentals by Choice Hotels® brands provide a spectrum of lodging choices to meet guests' needs. With more than 35 million members, our Choice Privileges® rewards program enhances guest travel, with benefits ranging, with benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences, starting right when they join. All hotels and vacation rentals are independently owned and operated. Visit us at www.choicehotels.com for more information.

About Global Software Applications, LLC.

Since 2001, SurferQuest™ has been proud to set the industry standard in business center solutions and hotel and guest technology. SurferQuest™ is committed to meeting the needs of every hotel it serves with specially designed custom solutions. Every app within the SQ Hospitality product portfolio is continually upgraded and tailored to meet the needs of each individual property. Dedicated to hotel and guest satisfaction, SQ Hospitality's team of educated experts are always on standby to provide technical support and consultation. SurerQuest™ is maintained and developed by Global Software Applications, LLC. Please visit www.globalsoftwareapplications.com and www.surferquest.com to learn more about Global Software Applications and SurferQuest™.

SOURCE: Global Software Applications, LLC.