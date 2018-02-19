GAVS Technologies and IIT Madras to Pursue Joint Research and Innovation in Artificial Intelligence and Analytics

CHENNAI, India, February 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

GAVS Technologies and Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), to pursue joint research and innovation in Artificial Intelligence and Analytics, aimed at enhancing the Predictive Analytics based Zero Incident FrameworkTM platform developed by GAVS.

GAVS Technologies and IIT, Madras, have signed an MoU to conduct projects in the areas of Smart Machines and Automation through collaborative innovation and research, under the aegis of Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (RBC-DSAI) at IIT-Madras. They intend to work together to submit ideas for joint research to break boundaries in AI science and technology in IT Infrastructure Management.

This is a great headway for GAVS Technologies, who have been doing significant work in disruptive technologies in AI and Analytics, in Enterprise Management across the US, UK, ME and India.

The projects under this initiative will be jointly headed by Prof. Nandan Sudarsanam, Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras, Prof. Balaraman Ravindran, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Madras, and Balaji Uppili, Chief Delivery Officer, GAVS Technologies.

About GAVS Technologies

GAVS Technologies (GAVS) is a global IT services & solutions provider enabling digital transformation through automation-led IT infrastructure solutions. GAVS' offerings are powered by Smart Machines, DevOps & Predictive Analytics and aligned to improve user experience by 10x and reduce resource utilization by 40%.

GAVS has been recognized as an emerging player in the Healthcare Provider IT outsourcing sector by Everest Group and as a prominent India-based remote infrastructure management player & one of the key small players serving the mid-market & enterprise clients in North America by Gartner.

For more information log on tohttp://www.gavstech.com/

About IIT Madrasand the Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (RBC-DSAI) at IIT-Madras

Indian Institute of Technology Madras is one among the foremost institutes of national importance in higher technological education, basic and applied research, established in 1959. The Institute has sixteen academic departments and several advanced research centers in various disciplines of engineering and pure sciences, with over 100 laboratories organized in a unique pattern of functioning. A faculty of international repute, a brilliant student community, excellent technical & supporting staff and an effective administration have all contributed to the pre-eminent status of IIT Madras.

IITM has been ranked No.1 amongst Engineering Institutions in the India Rankings 2016 and 2017 and No.2 in the category of Overall Institutions in the 2017 Rankings, released by the National Institutional Ranking Framework, MHRD, Government of Indiawww.iitm.ac.in.

RBC-DSAI was founded in August 2017, with a vision to become an internationally renowned centre for data science research, where long-standing fundamental research problems, cutting across disciplines, are targeted and solved.

