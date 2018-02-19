The "Switzerland Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook Series) Market Size and Forecast (2013-2022), Analysis of Business and Retail Consumer Spending Pattern, Attitude Behaviour" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report from provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in the country. With over 150 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.

Report Scope

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments

Gross Load Value

Transaction Value

Unused Value

Average Value Per Transaction

Transaction Volume

Average Value of Card Purchased

Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment

Retail Consumer

Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size

By Retail Consumer

By Retail Purchase Occasion

By Corporate Consumer

By Corporate Purchase Occasion

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer

By Functional Attribute

By Occasion

Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

Health Wellness

Travel

Apparel

Electronics

Fine Dining Restaurant

Department Store

Supermarket

Specialty Retail Store

Discount Store

Gas Station or Convenience Store

Fast Casual Restaurant

Entertainment

Other

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics

Consumer Purchase Behaviour

Gift Card Buyer by Age Group

Gift Card Buyer by Income Level

Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer

By Functional Attribute

By Key Segments

Employee Incentive Gift Card Market Size

By Functional Attribute

By Scale of Business

Sales Incentive Gift Card Market Size

By Functional Attribute

By Scale of Business

Consumer Incentive Gift Card Market Size

Overall

By Scale of Business

Festival Others Gift Card Market Size

By Functional Attribute

By Scale of Business



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z33mft/switzerland_gift?w=4

