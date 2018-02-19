The latest market research report by Technavio on the global remote patient monitoring marketpredicts a CAGR of around 16% during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180219005157/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global remote patient monitoring market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the global remote patient monitoring market by product (vital signs and implantable), by end-user (hospitals, ASC, and homecare), and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global remote patient monitoring market, according to Technavio healthcare and life sciences researchers:

Cost benefits of remote patient monitoring: a major market driver

Rise of cloud computing solution: emerging market trend

The Americas dominated the global remote patient monitoring market in 2017, contributing to a market share of approximately 51%.

In 2017, the vital signs sector held the largest share in the market

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Cost benefits of remote patient monitoring: a major market driver

Cost benefits of remote patient monitoring is one of the major factors driving the global remote patient monitoring market Healthcare costs are a critical problem for patients from poor and rural backgrounds who cannot afford hospital visits to distant areas. This has further increased the mortality rates. Furthermore, the lack of disease control due to the dearth of medical facilities has led to the spread of the disease across many remote areas globally. Remote patient monitoring allows the availability of medical assistance without time and location constraints. Many vendors are offering portable telemedicine kits that can be used in rural areas and are cost effective.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Rise of cloud computing solutions: emerging market trend

Healthcare service providers are under pressure to reduce the IT costs because of the shrinking IT budgets and increasing operational efficiency. Cloud-based solutions are widely adopted in hospitals and clinics to implement flexible on-demand and cost-effective IT solutions. The cloud-based flexible IT solutions help in storing the cardiology medical images such as echocardiogram and angiogram images retrieved from cardiac test results. These medical images can be accessed from any remote location and can be further used by physicians to provide necessary consultation. It eradicates the need for patients to visit hospitals for post-medication consultation services repeatedly.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research onpatient monitoring devices, "Cloud-based picture archiving and communication system for cardiology allows hospital service providers to share patient images with the department concerned or with cardiology specialists in remote locations. With the assistance from medical reports obtained online, doctors can prescribe medications and further tests for remote diagnosis."

Global market opportunities

The Americas dominated the global remote patient monitoring market in 2017, accounting for a share of close to 51%. The APAC region will witness substantial growth in the global remote patient monitoring market during the forecast period when compared with the Americas and EMEA. APAC is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing awareness of remote patient monitoring and high penetration of global vendors offering remote patient monitoring solutions in APAC. The Americas and EMEA are anticipated to have slow growth as they are early adopters of new technology.

Big savings with Technavio this February! Get 20% OFF on all Education Technology reports. This offer is valid only till the 28th of this month. OR Celebrate winter sports with 23% OFF on all reports in theOutdoor Gear library (Offer valid from Feb 9-25).

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180219005157/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com