MIT Enterprise Forum to Feature Insuritas, Leading at the Intersection of Insurtech and Fintech, to Discuss the Future of Insurtech in the US

EAST WINDSOR, CT / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2018 / On Thursday, February 22, the MIT Enterprise Forum of Connecticut will host a panel discussion on the future of insurance, from Connecticut's new insurance technology hub at Upward Hartford. Their distinguished panel experts, including Jeffrey Chesky, Chairman & CEO of Insuritas, will discuss the evolution of the insurance industry and how new technology is addressing the needs of customers, agents, and carriers. Today's customers expect personalized insurance solutions, and this is creating opportunities for InsurTech savvy entrepreneurs who are creating new products and compelling user experiences.

Chesky will provide insights and results from deploying fully integrated multi-product, multi-carrier insurance shopping technology to over 9 million households and 1.5 million small businesses in the US. He will outline the infrastructure built to securely move over 10,000 underwriting data packages a week between insureds and carriers, and using machine learning to align the risk profiles of insureds with the risk appetites of carriers to build the fastest, organically growing auto & home insurance complex nationally. Chesky will also detail the emerging science of engaging and monetizing the over 50 million web visits Insuritas clients generate monthly, and efforts to engage those customers in insurance shopping activities.

Jeffrey will also outline the research that defines the emerging role of the digitally empowered insurance agent and the technology-rich eco-system they will be expected to operate in going forward. Chesky will describe the interactions with insurance carriers that have agreed to put their products on Insuritas' "SmartCART" technology - allowing customers to shop, compare, and buy multiple insurance products from multiple carriers with a single payment/check-out experience, with instant binding of coverages and the creation of an online insurance account to mirror an online banking account.

Additional panel participants include: Brian Harrigan, Chairman & CEO, ZON Re/GBO/InsurIQ, and Paul Tyler, Chief Marketing Officer, Nassau Re/The Phoenix Companies, Inc. The panel's moderator will be Stacey Brown, an insurance technology executive with who specializes in organizational change management for IT teams.

Tickets are $10 pp and available at http://bit.ly/2BAJUr3. The panel discussion will be held at Upward Hartford located at 20 Church Street Hartford, CT, on Thursday, February 22, from 5-7:30 pm, seating is limited.

About Insuritas

Insuritas has reengineered insurance distribution in America; simply changing the way insurance works - by building a scalable platform that currently has a comprehensive knowledge of and active engagement with over 9 million retail and 1.4 million small business insurance buyers. Insuritas has reengineered insurance by building complex, private labeled insurance agency solutions embedded into the financial services industry, enabling these firms to own a turn-key insurance agency and offer their customers a comprehensive set of insurance and risk management products through a white-labeled, digitally-optimized solution installed, managed, and optimized by Insuritas. Insuritas has built a single fully integrated platform that can connect the over 300M+ insurance buyers in the US, and all of their annual insurance needs to insurance carriers in a single, virtual insurance agency eco-system, collapsing the fragmented and antiquated customer acquisition, quoting and policy issuance model and finally replacing it with intelligent insurance (www.insuritas.com).

About MIT Enterprise Forum of CT

The MIT Enterprise Forum of Connecticut is a volunteer, non-profit organization operating under the charter of the MIT Enterprise Forum. Our mission is to inform, connect, and coach technology entrepreneurs - enabling them to transform ideas into world-changing companies rapidly. We are a global network of local organizations, inspired by MIT, and open to the world (www.mitforumct.org).

