Multiple directors and closely associated people of software solutions firm Touchstar picked up shares in the AIM-quoted group on Monday, buying into the open offer announced by the enterprise mobile computing specialist on 17 January. Ian Martin, Touchstar's chairman, bp 333,000 ordinary shares in the firm at 60p per share for a total of £199,800, while Mark Hardy, the company's chief executive officer, grabbed 33,000 shares at 60p for a total of £19,980. In addition to the transactions made ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...