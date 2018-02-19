Baron Oil's share prices have skyrocketed on Monday after it announced it has entered into an option agreement to take a stake in a UK North Sea licence. If Baron exercises the option before the 28 February deadline, it would pay 20% of the £4.2m well costs plus £6,500 in back costs to earn a 15% interest in the licence, which contains the Wick prospect where drilling is set to commence in September. The agreement is held with Corfe Energy and licence operator Corallian Energy. Bill Colvin, ...

