Kin Group updated the market on its states as a cash shell under rule 15 of the AIM rules on Monday - a status it entered into on 30 August last year, when its principal trading subsidiary appointed administrators. The firm's current board was appointed on 15 November last year, on completion of a placing to raise £1m before expenses and a company voluntary arrangement. Since then, the company said it had discussions with several businesses interested in obtaining a listing through a reverse ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...