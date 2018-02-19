Specialty pharmaceutical company Diurnal Group announced a marketing and distribution agreement with specialised Australian pharmaceutical firm Emerge Health on Monday. The AIM-traded company said the agreement covered the commercialisation of Diurnal's novel therapies, 'Alkindi' - hydrocortisone granules in capsules for opening - and 'Chronocort' - modified release hydrocortisone - in Australia and New Zealand. Under the terms of the agreement, Emerge Health would receive the exclusive rights ...

