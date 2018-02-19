Quadrise Fuels International updated the market on its planned combustion boiler trial project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Monday. The AIM-traded firm had explained in December that the boiler trial was a "complex project" involving several parties, adding on Monday that progress was being made towards the finalisation of the remaining agreements by the respective parties. It said its update on 22 January confirmed that the preparatory work for the fuel production was essentially complete, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...