Euro Area sustains the pace of its economic expansion: 0.6 % (q/q) GDP growth in Q4 2017. In 2017 the Austrian economy expanded by 3.1 % (y/y) surpassing Euro Area economic growth by 0.6 %-points. The Euro Area's economic expansion continues to follow a supportive trend. Last week's Eurostat flash estimate of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Q4 2017 has confirmed the preliminary estimate of 0.6 % seasonally adjusted quarter-on-quarter (swda, q/q) growth. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2016, the Euro Area's economy expanded by 2.7 % (swda, y/y) which translates into an annual growth rate of 2.5 % (swda, y/y) for the whole year of 2017. Among the bigger Euro Area economies, the growth momentum during the fourth quarter of 2017 was broadly in line with the Euro Area...

