Technavio's latest market research report on the global shoulder arthroplasty market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio analysts, the global shoulder arthroplasty market will grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of arthritis along with the increasing geriatric population is a major factor driving the market's growth.

Arthritis is the most common disease that affects the geriatric population. Osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, bone fractures, and infections are usually prevalent among older adults. With aging, bones and tissues become fragile, cartilages become less resilient, ligaments lose their elasticity, and muscular strength reduces. This hinders the normal functioning of tissues. Arthropathies and fractures in the shoulder joint can severely affect hand movement. Also, sudden falls can lead to multiple fractures. The incidence of arthritis has been increasing across the globe.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing utilization of robotics in surgeries as one of the key emerging trends driving the global shoulder arthroplasty market:

Growing utilization of robotics in surgeries

Robotics is increasingly being utilized to improve surgical outcomes for patients. The use of robotics in surgeries reduces hospital stays and lowers the rate of complications. It also assists the surgeons in performing surgical procedures with more precision, accuracy, flexibility, and control when compared with conventional techniques. Owing to these benefits, robotic surgeries are preferred over traditional laparoscopic surgeries and open surgeries. But, a few factors restrict the use of robotics in surgeries such as increased intraoperative time, the high cost of robotic surgery, and the associated burden of training.

Robotic surgeries are performed with the help of specialized, trained nurses and surgeons. Robotic techniques improve the visibility of the surgical site and thus enhance accuracy. They are being used for orthopedic surgeries for more than a decade. However, this technique is still considered an innovative technology that does not have a defined role in clinical practice. Shoulder arthroplasty needs accurate implant positioning to achieve long-lasting surgical effects.

"Robotic surgeries allow high levels of precision, small incisions, less scarring, improved shoulder movement, and a quick recovery. Therefore, robotic surgical techniques are being widely accepted in hospitals and ASCs because they allow surgeons to perform delicate and complex surgeries with few complications that assist in quick recovery. The rising utilization of robotic surgical techniques in shoulder arthroplasty will lead to the increased usage of advanced shoulder arthroplasty devices," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research onorthopedics and medical devices

Global shoulder arthroplasty market segmentation

This market research report segments the global shoulder arthroplasty market into the following end-users (hospitals and ASCs) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Shoulder arthroplasty implants and prostheses are widely accepted in the market. Leading hospitals that are equipped with modern healthcare facilities often purchase these devices for better surgical outcomes, pain relief, and improved shoulder mobility. The number of ASCs has been rapidly increasing in developed countries such as the US and Canada as these centers are concentrating on providing modern and customized healthcare services.

In 2017, the Americas was the largest revenue contributor to the global shoulder arthroplasty market and held a market share of close to 57%. However, the market in APAC is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period because of the presence of several emerging countries in the region. The market in the Americas is expected to grow at a slower pace when compared with the markets in the other two regions.

