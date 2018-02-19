Iconiq Lab Closes a $1,000,000 Private Presale of Its ICNQ Token and Launches the First Batch of the Accelerator Program on February 18

FRANKFURT, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2018 / Iconiq Lab, an Initial Coin Offering and Token Sale ("ICO") Accelerator Program and FinLab AG portfolio company, has closed a private presale to institutional and private investors of its ICNQ Club Membership token in a presale led by Token-as-a-Service ("TaaS"), the first-ever tokenized closed-end fund dedicated to blockchain assets. Iconiq Lab will use the funds raised in the ICNQ presale to finance the first batch of startups for its accelerator program, which began on February 18, and cover their ICO-related expenses as they complete the 12-week program and digital roadshow as they are propelled towards their own ICO.





Iconiq Lab's ICNQ club membership token is the holder's passport into the exclusive presales of the startups which graduate the accelerator program, with the associated bonuses and discounts. Only by holding ICNQ tokens in your own wallet can you invest BTC, ETH, or another liquid cryptocurrency into the presales of the startups which graduate the Iconiq Lab accelerator, a unique first-mover advantage!

Iconiq Lab received 165 applications for the first batch of the program, selecting only the top five companies to be admitted. The five selected startups are:

1. BrainCities: A protocol for smart cities with an AI layer, which has use cases in many verticals. Clients currently include HP, SAP, and many more to develop further products using their AI.

2. Topl: A protocol to facilitate blockchain-secured investment in emerging markets. They already have relationships with the governments of Nigeria, Uganda, and Columbia for their platform.

3. VREO: Real-time, in-game video gaming advertising platform for real-world companies that is in talks with large gaming studios to implement their blockchain ad-technology.

4. Based Global: An entertainment startup with an engine to decentralize live events and ticketing through a unified sales framework, protecting fans and artists from scalpers and counterfeits.

5. Wunder: Created an infrastructure for managing and renting digital arts for museums, galleries, and artistic foundations. The first team in the world to digitalize art on a prior platform, ArtPlus.

Iconiq Lab will sell 15,000,000 ICNQ tokens in total for a targeted fundraise of €10,500,000. The public sale is planned for Q2 2018 as Iconiq Lab explores regulatory approval from the German securities regulator, BaFin. For all Iconiq Lab updates and to join the community, join the Iconiq Lab Telegram channel: https://t.me/iconiqlabchat.

"I don't know which is more exciting, the amazing investor feedback we have received in our first presale, or that our startups have finally joined us in Frankfurt for the accelerator program," says Iconiq Lab CEO, Patrick Lowry.

"We are excited to launch our full token sale and accelerator program and can't wait to support our startup's ICOs. There are exciting times ahead for Iconiq Lab, its ever-growing community, and the ICNQ token holders!"

Dimitro Chupryna, co-founder and Managing Partner of TaaS, said "TaaS' contribution to Iconiq Lab represents a logical development and continuation of the collaboration we began half a year ago. We are interested in the establishment of a favorable environment for smart investments in promising blockchain projects. Iconiq Lab fulfills this objective for the growth capital TaaS aims to provide. Their team of experienced VCs and investment managers has the skills to evaluate and launch successful ICOs for early-stage companies. Their business model of creating tangible and sustainable investment products in the crypto economy is something the markets sorely need."

"The amazing resonance from investors in Iconiq Lab's first presale shows that topics such as ICOs, Tokenization, and blockchain technology, in general, continues to attract great interest. We are very pleased to be able to work with such a professional team as Iconiq Lab in the crypto area and look forward to supporting the ICOs from the startups which are part of the first batch of Iconiq's accelerator program," says Stefan Schütze, member of the management board of FinLab.

