In response to media speculation, Ørsted confirms that it is in exclusive discussions regarding a 50% farm-down of the offshore wind farm Hornsea 1.



There can be given no assurances as to whether a transaction will be concluded and the timing hereof. As communicated in Ørsted's annual report for 2017, we expect a 50 % farm-down of Hornsea 1 in H2 2018 or in 2019.



The information provided in this announcement does not change Ørsted's previously announced outlook for the 2018 financial year.



Further information



Media Relations Martin Barlebo +45 99 55 95 52



Investor Relations Henrik Brünniche Lund +45 99 55 97 22



