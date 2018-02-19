Technavio's latest market research report on the global swimming costume dryer marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180219005186/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global swimming costume dryer market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio analysts, the global swimming costume dryer market will grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The adoption of swimming as part of a holistic fitness initiative is a major factor driving the growth of the market.

The accelerating growth of the global swimwear market and the global swimming costume dryer market is attributable to the growing health consciousness and increasing emphasis on active and healthy lifestyles among consumers.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing number of swimming pools worldwide as one of the key emerging trends driving the global swimming costume dryer market:

Growing number of swimming pools worldwide

In recent years, the total number of public and private swimming pools across the world has increased at rapid pace. Over the same period, there has been an increase in the number of adults and children who have enrolled for swimming lessons. The US, the UK, Germany, France, Australia, Canada, and China are countries with the highest number of swimming pools. In the US, regions such as California, Arizona, Florida, Ohio, and Texas have the largest number of in-ground and above-ground pools.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "Countries like Russia and regions like South America and the Middle East are also registering a growth in the number of swimming pools. Such growth in swimming infrastructure would lead to an increase in demand for swimwear as well as swimming costume dryers, which augurs well for the growth of the market during the forecast period."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global swimming costume dryer market segmentation

This market research report segments the global swimming costume dryer marketby end-user (community pools and aquatic centers, hotels and resorts, and others) and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The community pools and aquatic centers segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 52% of the market. However, the market share for this application is expected to decrease nearly 2% by 2022.

The Americas was the leading region for the global swimming costume dryer market in 2017, accounting for a market share of close to 49%, followed by EMEA and APAC, with APAC exhibiting the highest growth.

Big savings with Technavio this February! Get 20% OFF on allEducation Technology reports. This offer is valid only till the 28th of this month. OR Celebrate winter sports with 23% OFF on all reports in the Outdoor Gearlibrary (Offer valid from Feb 9-25).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180219005186/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com