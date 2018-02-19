Dita Partners With Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Developing Products That Meet Their Demanding Specifications and Lifestyle

DITA. A Category of One. A definition you can't own, you can only achieve. And DITA has achieved over 20 years.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1995, DITA has found inspiration in the international circuit of automotive and aviation design, and the individuals who have pushed boundaries within these finely crafted machines. First commemorating this fascination with DITA's best-selling FLIGHT-SERIES and later within the MACH-SERIES, DITA encourages designers to experiment with ideas, technology, and materials outside the realm of modern eyewear.

With an eye to the future, DITA continues this philosophy, taking feedback from experts who are singular in their field. Pressure testing products in the most extreme conditions where the finest margins help achieve greatness. DITA is pleased to announce a new partnership with Aston Martin Red Bull Racing, developing products that meet their demanding specifications and lifestyle. DITA continues a legacy of excellence as memorable as it's past.

"DITA has always had a passion for innovation and automotive performance. We are thrilled to have partnered with Aston Martin Red Bull Racing to develop new products with ingenuity that push the limits of high-end optical craft and design," said Micky Dhillon, CEO of DITA

Christian Horner, Team Principal of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing added, "We're delighted to be beginning a partnership with DITA. DITA's dedication to precision and craftsmanship matches our own, while it has a passion for innovation and materials technology that fits perfectly with the image of Formula One. It's fantastic to add a stylish new partner to the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing stable."

About DITA:

DESIGN THAT FINDS BEAUTY IN PURPOSE CRAFTSMANSHIP THAT CELEBRATES THE UNSEEN & CULTURE THAT TRANSCENDS CONVENTION.

DITA has had the unique pleasure of serving the world's most discerning clientele, challenging the old guard, and forging singular relationships within culture style, entertainment, and reaffirming the brands position as individual as the products, it creates.

We believe there is natural beauty. And beauty that is orchestrated. Considered, crafted, and constructed. And while you will never see all virtues in the traditional sense. You will always feel it's relevance when you hold it in your hands.

Pictured:Daniel Ricciardo in DITA Journey - available athttps://dita.com/journey

More Information:https://dita.com/family@ditaeyewear