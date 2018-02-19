SpaceandPeople announced a contract renewal, as well as a significant expansion of opportunities with Landsec in the UK on Monday. The AIM-traded firm said Landsec, which owns and operates 15 shopping centres and 33 retail and leisure parks in the UK, was one of its largest clients. It said the new agreement was a five-year contract to provide revenues from experiential activity, pop-up retail and mobile promotion kiosks. The new agreement extended across Landsec's portfolio of shopping centres ...

