Zonoville Investments Limited, a consortium of investors led by Renova Group and Access Industries, announced today that it had reached an agreement with Onexim Group to purchase its 6% stake in the United Company RUSAL Plc.

Following completion of the purchase, Zonoville Investments Limited and its associate SUAL Partners Limited will hold, in aggregate, approximately a 26.5% interest in United Company RUSAL Plc.

About Renova

Renova Group of companies (www.renova.ru) is a major private Russian business group which owns and manages assets in metallurgy, mining, chemical, construction, transport, energy, telecommunications, high-tech engineering, public utilities, medicine and financial sectors in Russia and abroad (CIS, Switzerland, Italy, South Africa and the United States of America). Renova's largest assets include its interests in UC Rusal, T Plus Group, OCTO Telematics and Swiss-based technology concerns Schmolz+Bickenbach, OC Oerlikon, and Sulzer.

About Access Industries

Founded in 1986 by Len Blavatnik, an American entrepreneur and philanthropist, Access Industries is a privately-held industrial group with strategic investments in the United States, Europe, and South America. With corporate offices in New York, London and Moscow, its holdings include a number of market-leading companies in the Natural Resources and Chemicals, Media and Telecommunications, Venture Capital, and Real Estate sectors. For more information, visit www.accessindustries.com.

