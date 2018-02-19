CLX Communications AB (publ): CLX Communications & DeviceRadio Partner to Simplify Production & Launch of IoT devices

19th February, 2018 - Stockholm: Global CPaaS provider CLX Communications AB (publ) (XSTO: CLX) today announces a partnership together with communication hardware provider DeviceRadio, enabling a fully plug-and-play IoT connectivity solution, further reducing the complexity for companies to launch connected IoT devices. The joint solution enables Swedish startup Bylife to quickly and easily integrate global cellular connectivity to their connected living green walls, allowing more focus on the evolution of their core product instead of how to connect it.

The CLX and DeviceRadio partnership gives companies and designers of all backgrounds the immediate ability to build IoT products from the ground up, regardless of designer expertise or IoT specific competence.

The DeviceRadio solution uses off-the-shelf hardware combined with a horizontal connectivity layer specifically designed to move data between any IoT device and customer's own server application. The communication layer solves the complexity of connectivity, including access control and security, which removes the need for specific IoT expertise when developing a connected device.

CLX Communication provides global cellular IoT connectivity supporting data, SMS and voice, designed and tailored for enterprises managing connected products. One single CLX SIM card gives access to over 250 different operator networks in 120 countries, all managed through a comprehensive REST API providing real-time connection and consumption information.

The combination of the DeviceRadio communication layer and the CLX IoT SIM card provide a plug-and-play communication module with global IoT connectivity, reducing the time-to-market for any connected product.

Bylife is a Swedish startup about to launch their connected living green wall, an indoor vertical garden used to improve air quality, reduce noise and provide health benefits in public and private spaces. For simplified maintenance and maximized lifespan of the plants, the living green wall is equipped with connected sensors, providing information on temperature, humidity and water levels. Bylife has used the DeviceRadio communication module, combined with the CLX IoT SIM card to easily equip their green walls with mobile communication capabilities.

Erik Wilson, founder and CEO at Bylife, says: 'The plug-and-play solution provided by DeviceRadio and CLX has allowed us to focus our development efforts on our core product instead of building competence on connectivity. It has significantly reduced our time to market, not only in the Swedish market, but in the global market.'

Robert Gerstmann, Chief Product Officer at CLX Communications, commented, 'Simplifying mobile communications is what we at CLX do best. We reduce the complexity of cellular connectivity by aggregating connections from multiple operators into a single service, offered to enterprise customers through a simple API. Partnering with DeviceRadio extends our vision of simplifying IoT connectivity all the way out to the hardware of the device, lowering the threshold for anyone, regardless of background, to build connected IoT devices.'

About CLX Communications - www.clxcommunications.com (https://wpyadmin.ne.cision.com/l/loybknys/www.clxcommunications.com/)

CLX Communications AB (publ) connects enterprises to people and things. We combine programmable API's and cloud computing with our unparalleled Tier 1 Super Network to make it easy for businesses to embed global communications, including voice, SMS and mobile data into their apps, business processes and IoT devices.

Our leading communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) delivers one of the highest service levels in the industry whilst processing more than 1 billion API calls per month across 6 continents. We provide services to 4 of the top 5 CPaaS companies, and 3 of the top 5 global internet brands with Tier 1 connectivity on which many of their services rely.

CLX Communications AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq in Stockholm.

About DeviceRadio - www.deviceradio.com (http://www.deviceradio.com)

DeviceRadio has developed a communication layer that enables all companies within the IoT space to communicate in a simple way without spending a lot on development. By offering a common ground that allows the transfer of data from any device, across any type of connectivity (Bluetooth, 4G, WiFi, SMS, etc), it opens up enormous potential for companies to quickly develop services that increase efficiency and open up a world of new revenue opportunities. The vision is to be the obvious choice for IoT communication. The company is based in Malmö, Sweden.

About Bylife - www.bylife.io (http://www.bylife.io)

Bylife is a Swedish startup about to change how we perceive our indoor environment. With its vision to improve people's quality of life by bringing nature indoors, they are putting nature back into our lives with their IoT-based living walls, creating a new business segment in the process - Wellbeing as a Service.

