KEFI Minerals sought to reassure investors on Monday that the resignation of Ethiopia's Prime Minister, Hailemariam Desalegn, will not have an impact on the company's activities in the country. A state of emergency which was set to last six months was imposed in Ethiopia during the week before in response to the resignation, with defence minister Siraj Fegessa saying the country was clamping down on unrest, protests and publications "that could incite and sow discord". In a statement, KEFI said ...

