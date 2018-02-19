Code Green Apparel Corp.: Code Green Apparel Corp Announces Reverse Stock Split

LAGUNA BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2018 / Code Green Apparel Corp. (OTC PINK: CGAC; OTC PINK: CGACD) today announced that the Board of Directors and majority shareholders of Code Green Apparel Corp., a Nevada corporation (the "Company"), approved a reverse stock split of one for one thousand (1:1000) of the Company's total issued and outstanding shares of common stock (the "Stock Split"). The Stock Split has become effective February 15, 2018, and the common stock will continue to be $0.001 par value. The trading symbol of the Company will have a "D" placed on the ticker symbol for twenty business days from the effective date of the Stock Split and be "CGACD." After twenty business days has passed, on or around March 15, 2018, the Company's trading symbol will revert back to "CGAC."

The Stock Split decreased the Company's total issued and outstanding shares of common stock from approximately 1,457,781,112 shares to 1,457,803 shares of common stock.

The Company's shareholders approved the reverse stock split pursuant to a majority written consent of the shareholders on August 3rd, 2017, which granted discretion to the board of directors of the Company to implement the reverse split by August 3rd, 2018. Notice of shareholder approval was mailed to the Company's shareholders on August 14th, 2017, pursuant to a 14C Information Statement.

The Board of Directors had considered factors regarding their approval of the Stock Split including, but not limited to: (i) the current volume of trading and trading price of the Company's shares of common stock on the OTC Market and potential to increase the marketability and liquidity of the Company's common stock based on structuring of potential business operations and acquisition; and (ii) limitation of marketability of the Company's common stock among investors based upon current per-share price.

About Code Green Apparel Corporation:

The company-stated corporate strategy is to lead a market revolution that brings environmentally superior products to market at cost-neutral price points. Code Green Apparel Corp. is dedicated to becoming an industry leader in sustainable textiles through its process of creating eco-friendly clothing providing corporations with corporate logo wear, uniforms, and other eco-friendly sustainable textile products. Management boasts over 75 years of textile experience in the apparel industry and intends to be disruptive in the market. They intend to launch a wide range of products that meet the needs of today's consumers using upcycled textiles.

