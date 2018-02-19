European shares slipped into the red as investors looked for something to chew on with US and China markets both closed. By the closing bell, the Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.63% to 378.24, alongside a fall of 0.53% to 12,385.60 for the German Dax and a retreat of 0.48% to 5,256.18 in the Cac-40. "Bereft of US volume and market catalysts, stocks across Europe are in retreat this afternoon. After rallying from the lows, stock markets have hit a brick wall. The worry is that the US will ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...