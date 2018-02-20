AEV Technologies, Inc. Enjoys Successful Golf Industry Show Appearance

AEV Exhibits 411 Electric Cargo Truck Plus 311 Two-Seater to GIS Dealers, Distributors, and Customers in San Antonio

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2018 / AEV Technologies, Inc. (https://austinelectric.com/), designer and manufacturer of compact, light-duty emissions-free vehicles for urban commercial and consumer markets, announced the results of their successful appearance at this year's Golf Industry Show ("GIS") in San Antonio, TX. The 2018 GIS expo was an excellent opportunity to introduce AEV's all-electric fleet lineup, including the company's workhorse, the 411 compact light-duty truck, and the revolutionary two-passenger, three-wheeled 311 vehicle to an audience of potential sales channel partners and golf course/resort businesses.

AEV Technologies, Inc. met with dozens of dealers, distributors, and end-use customers at the two-day annual industry show. By the end of the GIS exhibition, AEV had over 46 dealer and seven international distributor leads.

"We are excited at the response we received at this year's GIS. We saw first-hand that our electric AEV fleet vehicles fit a unique niche in facilities operations," said Rod Keller, AEV Technologies, Inc. C.E.O. "We met with multiple Dealers and Distributors who already represent golf car and support vehicle manufacturers like E-Z-GO, Club Car, Toro, and John Deere. Our 411 was a huge hit with these sales channels as they saw the advantages of the larger truck bed versus existing industry options. The 411 offers increased payload capabilities, versatility, along with standard features like our AEV Productivity Suite apps for GPS location, Geo fencing, and Delivery cycle time telemetry. This 'total package' AEV approach provides tremendous advantages to the golf, resorts, and facilities industries."

About AEV Technologies, Inc.:

AEV Technologies, Inc., (AEVTechnologies.com), designs and delivers compact, emissions-free vehicles for use within urban and short-haul markets. Capable of accommodating a broad range of commercial and consumer requirements, AEV Technologies' vehicles are the emerging leaders of safe, affordable, efficient, and sustainable logistical transportation. AEV Technologies was founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs, investors, and executives with a passion to create sustainable urban electric solutions for Campus Management, Last Mile Delivery, Urban Commuting, and Closed Campus Transport. Discover more about AEV Technologies at: AEVTechnologies.com or by calling (512) 994-4917.

