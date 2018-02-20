Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2018) - GCC Global Capital Corporation (TSXV: GCCC) (the "Company") today is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Huijun Wang as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and director the Company effective immediately. Mr. Wang previously served as VP Investment of the Company. Mr. Huijun Wang currently services as officer and/or director of various real estate development and management companies in Canada. Mr. Huijun Wang holds a Bachelor's Degree of Information Technology from Handan University and Associate Degree in Law from Hebei Administrative Institute of Public and Law.

Mr. Wei Zhang has resigned from his position as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Wei Zhang informed the Board of his decision to step down to pursue other business opportunities. Mr. Wei Zhang will continue to serve as a director of the Company. Mr. Wei Lin informed the Board of his decision to resign as a director of the Company effective immediately. We would like to thank Mr. Wei Zhang and Mr. Wei Lin for their outstanding work for the Company and offer our best wishes for their future success.

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Zhanji Yang as VP Real Estate of the Company effective immediately. From 1985 to 2016, Mr. Zhanji Yang held senior roles in the comprehensive development of Shenzhen and was responsible for the strategic planning and implementation in the areas of geoscience, urban planning and land resources, urban management and urban renewal. Mr. Zhanji Yang holds a PhD degree from Hong Kong Polytechnic University and Master and Bachelor degrees in Geodesy from Wuhan University (formerly, Wuhan Institute of Surveying and Mapping).

Mr. Zhanji Yang's appointment is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About GCC Global Capital Corporation

GCC Global Capital Corporation is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as an Investment Issuer. The Company focuses on Real Estate, Natural Resources and High Tech industries.

For further information, please contact Andrew Liu, Chief Financial Officer at (778) 389-9960.

