

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is notably lower on Tuesday in the absence of any lead from Wall Street, which was closed overnight for a public holiday, and despite a weaker yen.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 295.17 points or 1.33 percent to 21,854.04, off a low of 21,850.41 earlier. The Japanese market rallied on Monday, with the Nikkei average closing almost 2 percent higher.



The major exporters are lower despite a weaker yen. Mitsubishi Electric is losing more than 2 percent, Canon is lower by 1 percent, Sony is declining almost 1 percent and Panasonic is down 0.5 percent. SoftBank is declining more than 1 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is lower by 1 percent and Honda is declining more than 1 percent.



The Nikkei Asian Review reported that trading house Mitsubishi Corp. intends to raise its stake in Mitsubishi Motors to about 20 percent through a tender offer. Shares of Mitsubishi Corp. are down almost 2 percent, while Mitsubishi Motors is lower by 0.2 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down more than 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is losing almost 2 percent. In the oil space, Inpex is down 0.5 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is losing more than 1 percent.



Among the market's best performers, Pioneer Corp and Chiyoda Corp. are rising more than 2 percent each, while Tokai Carbon is advancing almost 2 percent.



On the flip side, Fujitsu is losing almost 4 percent, Yamaha Motor is lower by more than 3 percent and Kubota Corp is down 3 percent.



On the economic front, Japan will see January results for machine tool orders and convenience store sales today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 106 yen-range on Tuesday.



Overnight, U.S. stock markets were closed in observance of the Presidents' Day holiday.



The European markets all fell victim to modest selling pressure and finished roughly half a percent in the red on Monday as investors took profits from recent rallies. The FTSE 100 of the UK declined 0.64 percent, DAX of Germany lost 0.53 percent and France's CAC 40 Index dipped 0.48 percent.



Crude oil prices rose on Monday. WTI crude for March delivery added $0.54 to $62.22 a barrel.



