GenesysFund - Forecasts High Returns in the Money Markets for 2018

PORT VILA, VANUATU / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2018 / At a time of geo-political turmoil and a number of socio-economic factors rattling the global share indexes, the money markets look to be the safest place for investors for 2018. With stocks and shares enduring a rollercoaster ride of late, despite gains across the board in the first few months, brokerage firm, GenesysFund, is advising its clients to seek a haven in the money markets. While capital markets are traditionally the best place for long-term investments, short maturities offered by these markets are now looking more appealing due to their relative safety and liquidity.

In the US, the past few months have seen more cash than ever flow into short-term government debt funds. According to Bloomberg, more than $75 billion has been deposited in the four weeks leading up to the middle of August 2017. That flow seemed to accelerate further with an additional $24.6 billion invested in the money markets by August 23rd. Those figures constitute the largest monthly inflow for money market funds since December 2012 and coincided with a 1.5% sell-off on the S&P 500 Index. Clearly, risk-wary investors are becoming unsettled as many experts believe it's unlikely that US stocks will come out ahead for the ninth year running.

Mutual funds have done well up to now, especially in the Asian markets as the Hang Seng Index touched a two-year high. The MPF Composite Index, which tracks the 100 largest MPF funds, also hit a record peak of 220.54. While some believe the Hong Kong index can continue to rise, not everyone shares the same optimism. After the strong rally of the past seven months, the analysts at GenesysFund expect the market to slow given global uncertainties ahead, which is why the money markets look such a safe bet right now.

Investors will also be reassured through the measures taken last October to avoid a repeat of the run on money market funds during the financial crisis in 2013, when the Treasury suspected that it might run out of cash. As always, experts at the brokerage are highlighting the importance of keeping a firm eye on the fundamentals in any investment strategy, especially when it comes to diversification in order to mitigate risk.

GenesysFund is an award-winning brokerage licensed to trade in Forex and commodities, as well as other securities. Among its clientelle, it is viewed as the ideal online trading company for independent investors who want to devise their own strategies and make their own investment decisions, based on well-informed advice and the use of the latest trading technologies and tools. The brokerage utilizes the popular MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform and specializes in providing insights on new trends and developing markets to help clients maximize their investments.

