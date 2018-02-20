

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sony Corp. (SON.L, SNE) will lead a new Japanese effort to develop a taxi-hailing system that uses artificial intelligence to predict demand, entering a field of competition that includes the likes of Toyota Motor and Uber investor SoftBank Group, the Nikkei Asian Review reported.



The report said Five taxi operators will form a joint venture with Sony to build the platform. The aim is to dispatch taxis more efficiently by analyzing such factors as past rides, traffic and weather conditions, and event schedules.



Sony, which uses AI in such products as the Aibo robot dog, has been looking to raise its profile in both consumer and business applications of the technology -- an effort that has seen it make investments in the U.S. and joint ventures in Japan.



The report noted that Sony's alliance includes Tokyo-based operators Daiwa Motor Transportation, Hinomaru Kotsu, Kokusai Motorcars, Green Cab and the Checker Cab group.



U.S.-based Uber Technologies is in talks to offer dispatch systems to taxi providers including Japan's Daiichi Koutsu Sangyo. Daiichi Koutsu has already announced plans to team with Didi Chuxing, China's largest ride-hailing company. Both Uber and Didi are backed by SoftBank.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX