

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Asia-focused lender HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBC, HSBA.L) reported late Monday that its fiscal 2017 profit before tax surged 141 percent to $17.17 billion from last year's $7.11 billion. The results mainly reflected favorable movements in significant items.



Adjusted profit before tax was $21 billion, compared to $18.93 billion lat year, as revenue growth and lower LICs more than offset higher operating expenses.



Revenue was $51.45 billion, up 7% from $47.97 billion a year ago, in part due to adverse fair value movements on own debt in 2016, which are now reported in other comprehensive income. Adjusted revenue rose 5%, primarily driven by higher revenue in three main global businesses.



Further, the company maintained the dividend at $0.51 per ordinary share.



Stuart Gulliver, Group Chief Executive, said, 'These good results demonstrate the strength and potential of HSBC. All our global businesses grew adjusted profits and we concluded the transformation programme that we started in 2015. HSBC is simpler, stronger, and more secure than it was in 2011.'



